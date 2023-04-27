Sources: UCLA QB Dorian Robinson-Thompson stock has risen during draft process, may go higher than original projections

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) stiff-arms Washington linebacker Carson Bruener during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON – UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the draft, has boosted his stock during the process to the point where league sources predict he could be selected Friday in the second round or third round.

Thompson-Robinson had a busy schedule in advance of the draft that included visits with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, per sources.

He has drawn a lot of interest from the Minnesota Vikings, who are in need of reinforcements and a long-term plan at the quarterback position.

Several accomplished NFL quarterbacks haven’t gone in the first round in the past, including Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady and, notably, last year, 49ers seventh-round pick and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.

Thompson-Robinson , who also accepted invitations to the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders’ local prospect days, was ranked the second-best dual-threat quarterback out of high school a Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Thompson-Robinson signed with the Bruins and started as a true freshman as he passed for 1,311 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson gets high marks from NFL teams for his versatility, athleticism, accuracy and toughness.

A former second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 when he completed 65.2 percent of his throws, Thompson-Robinson passed for 1,120 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns in five starts. He is represented by Equity Sports’ agents Sam Mirza, Derek Hawkridge, Chris Cabott and Dan Safran.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson passed for 3,154 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 69.6 percent of his throws.

Two seasons ago, he passed for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.

He set school career records with 48 starts at quarterback, 88 passing touchdowns, 12,236 total yards of offense and 116 total touchdowns, only trailing Cade McCown for career passing yards with 10,695 to McCOwn’s 10,708.

At the NFL scouting combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds with a 1.51 10-yard split, a 32 1/2 inch vertical leap, a 10-1 broad jump, a 7.28 three-cone drill and a 4.44 short shuttle.

