THE 411: Track Is A Family Affair For Cummings

WITH THE UIL TRACK & FIELD SEASON UNDERWAY, RANDLE HIGH WILL LOOK TO JUNIOR SPEEDSTER SHANAJE’ CUMMINGS TO REPRESENT WHEN IT COMES TO THE MEDAL STAND.

Cummings is off to a fast start this Spring, given that she won the Tri-Meet (Randle, Magnolia and Hastings) in the 200-meters (PR: 25.50), claimed second in the Buffalo Relays and finished fifth in the Fort Bend ISD Invitational.

VYPE was able to catch up with the Randle Lion to see what makes the sprinter tick. Welcome to VYPE’s 411…

VYPE: So, what got you into track and field?

CUMMINGS: My parents asked me if I wanted to do it when I was about nine years old, so it kind of took off from there. I ended up really enjoying it because I just like to run. It makes me calm and I can focus on the moment.

VYPE: What’s your goal for this season?

CUMMINGS: I want to improve on my finishes and drop my times. Ultimately, I want to make it to State, and potentially be a collegiate runner after I’ve graduated.

VYPE: Who or what is your inspiration behind your passion for athletics?

CUMMINGS: My parents for sure. They’re all about track and are there to support their babies. My brother is a sophomore, and my sister is in seventh grade, and we are all in the sport. We workout together a lot, so it’s nice to have that family dynamic.

VYPE: What kind of commitment does it take to be an elite runner?

CUMMINGS: It takes up a lot of my time, especially during the summer season. I don’t really have any free time to be with friends because I’m always practicing or going to meets, but it’s a necessary sacrifice in order to succeed in the long run.

VYPE: Where do you see yourself in the future?

CUMMINGS: Well, my dream school is Texas State, so hopefully I will be attending there. After that, I hope to one day go to the Olympics.

…

Anticipate a stellar season from Randle’s Shanaje’ Cummings. She is already beginning to deliver on her goals, and only time will tell just how far she will go.