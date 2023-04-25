RECRUIT SCOOP: The Woodlands Barker Commits to Penn State

Kiandrea Barker transferred from Bebee, Arkansas to The Woodlands High School this Spring. He was the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas for the Class of 2025. Since moving, he has earned a Top 10 ranking in the Lone Star State.

He dropped his Top 5 last month, consisting of Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida State and Penn State.

After a visit to Happy Valley last weekend, Barker committed to Penn State and coach James Franklin.

The talented running back made one of the biggest decisions of his life. After getting back from his visit, VYPE caught up with him about his commitment and more.

“Penn State is RBU (Running Back University)!” he said. “The love they've been showing since they offered already had me. When I stepped on campus, it was nothing short of what I imagined. It felt like home naturally.”

Speaking of being "RBU", the Nittany Lions have seen plenty of talent succeed at the next level most notably Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers.

“I feel like being a running back and going to Penn State will get me to where I want to be... playing football in the NFL and being a future first rounder.”

Now that Barker is committed and a key piece to the 2025 Nittany Lions class, expect him to start recruiting others in the Houston area.

“The plan is to build and keep adding to the family," he said. "Keep the cycle going to build a National Championship competing team.”

Kiandrea Barker is primed for a big junior year at The Woodlands and is looking forward to his first season of Texas High School Football.

“I’m looking forward to building chemistry with the guys,” Barker said, “Building those relationships and working hard. We’re going to make a statement. The Woodlands is on top now, not later!!”