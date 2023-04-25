BREAKOUT SEASON: Willis breaks first-round exit stigma

WILLIS GIRLS SOCCER ACCOMPLISHED A TREMENDOUS MILESTONE IN THE PROGRAM’S HISTORY IN 2023.

Under the direction of coach Alyssa Maynard, the Wildkats enjoyed an impressive regular season, finishing with a record of 10-3-4 (excluding tournament games). Willis earned the third spot in a competitive District 13-6A, which features perennial title contenders The Woodlands and Grand Oaks.

However, Willis didn’t stop there. In shocking fashion, the Lady Wildkats knocked the favored Aldine Mustangs (13-3-2 Record) out of the playoffs in the Bi-District round by a score of 3-2, marking the team’s first postseason victory since 2014. Unfortunately for the Wildkats, they were eliminated in the subsequent round by Tomball (3-1) despite an admirable effort.

Willis' Annaliese RodriguezBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Other than the team making history, Willis has several individual stars. Senior Lucy Smith was inspirational all season leading the attack along with Annaliese Rodriguez (Sr. MF), who had double-digit goals.

The future of the program is in good hands.

Sophomore Chelsea Mentado-Perez was a great distributor of the ball, while sophomore goal-keeper Georgia Paugh came up with some key saves throughout the season.

Expect Willis to build on the successes and experience of this season and come back even stronger in 2024.

Jordan Montgomery

Georgia Paugh

Maryuri Trejo

Olga Barcenas