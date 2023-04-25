A STAR IS BORN: Is Grand Oaks Smith the Next Big Thing?

District 13-6A has some of the quarterback in the country in Willis’ Derek Lagway Jr. (Florida Commit) and The Woodlands’ Mabrey Mettauer (Wisconsin Commit). But a new name has entered the chat.

Class of 2026 Grand Oaks quarterback Grant Smith recently picked up his first offer from Texas A&M and looks the part. Could he be the next big thing to come out of Conroe ISD?

VYPE caught up with Smith about the offer and more.

Smith was born to be a football player. His Dad played college ball and his older sibling plays for Grand Oaks, so he's always been around the field.

“Growing up, I always played on my older brother's team because my Dad didn't want to coach two teams," he said. "We grew up playing flag, then 7on7 and then finally South County Football League. On the weekends in the Fall, we are either playing football or watching it live or on the TV."

After picking up his first offer from Texas A&M, Smith has been on everyone’s radar. How did it feel to get that first offer?

“It means the world to me,” Smith said. “Texas A&M is one of the most elite football programs in the country. Game days at Kyle Field are like no other... you can feel the excitement in the air. Having an offer from an SEC school means that I would have the chance to play against the best teams in the country. If playing against Alabama, LSU, UT and OU every year doesn't excite you, I don't know what would.”

The young gunslinger got the offer after watching practice and talking with head coach Jimbo Fisher. The conversation really made an impact on Smith.

“It was amazing seeing Coach Fisher at practice. He was full of energy and always looking for ways for the guys to get better. I saw him spend time with QBs, WRs and the OL. It is easy to see why programs excel under his leadership,” he said.

“After the practice in his office, he was still full of energy. He told me he watched my film and was impressed with how I threw the ball. He knew I would only grow and get better. After he gave me the offer, he answered all of our questions and told me that I am welcome to come back at any time. I can't wait!”

Smith saw some varsity action as a freshman this past year splitting reps. With new head coach Shaun McDowell now at the helm it’ll be his team to lead. As the offseason has gone along and Spring Ball starts, he’s looking forward to a breakout sophomore season.

“This offseason has been busy. Coach Mac really cranked up offseason to help us get bigger, faster and stronger. Everything we are doing is new so I have been working with my offensive teammates on new routes, concepts and reads to make sure we are seeing things the same way," he said. "We are making sure that our timing is right and we are getting full-speed reps to make sure we are getting better every day."

Smith also mentioned he plans on taking some visits this offseason but not until after Spring Ball wraps up. He did mention he plans to go to Texas Tech, OU, SMU, UT, TCU, Baylor, UH, LSU, Vanderbilt, Rice and back to A&M this June.