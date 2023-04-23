Charles Omenihu sets ambitions high with Super Bowl champion Chiefs: ‘It’s an opportunity of a lifetime’

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrate after defensive end Samson Ebukam sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

HOUSTON – Charles Omenihu hoists some heavy metal Friday, controlling the weights under the watchful eye of veteran trainer Billy Voltaire.

Reuniting in Houston is an offseason tradition for the newly-signed Kansas City Chiefs defensive end and Voltaire, a former Texans and Denver Broncos strength and conditioning coach and performance therapy specialist.

The emphasis during this workout: total body conditioning, explosiveness, control, mobility, flexibility and technique as Omenihu performs everything from front squats, one-armed shoulder presses and bent-over rows.

“It was good, man,” Omenihu told KPRC 2. “Anytime I come back to Houston, I always hit Billy to get my work in. He definitely pushes me and he saw some little areas I want to get better in. It’s definitely good work and he’s somebody who pushes me really well. It was good work, per usual.”

The former Texas Longhorns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers standout and Texans fifth-round draft pick joined the Chiefs during free agency on a two-year contract with a maximum value of $20 million and a base value of $16 million negotiated by Austin-based NFL agent David Mulugheta. The deal includes $8.6 million fully guaranteed and a $7.25 million signing bonus, and Omenihu can’t wait to prove it was a wise investment by general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid from the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

“It feels great,” Omenihu said. “I talked to Veach a couple of days ago to tell him him how appreciative I am. It’s an great organization. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I want to take advantage of it and try to bring my talent to the organization and help out. It’s good, man.

“You know they have a winning culture and are going to do everything in order to win. You come in and play your role, be a piece to the puzzle and go to work, head down and try to get back to the Super Bowl in Vegas.”

A breakthrough season for a 6-foot-5, 262-pound emerging pass rusher, a Rowlett native, was rewarded this offseason.

Traded to the 49ers in 2021 from the Texans for a sixth-round draft pick, Omenihu had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks last season along with 16 quarterback hits, 39 pressures and 54 total pressures. In three playoff games for the 49ers last season, he had two sacks and three quarterback hits with one forced fumble. He had 1 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble in three playoff games the previous season.

Omenihu is aiming even higher this year as his playing time is expected to increase after operating in the past as part of a deep rotation in San Francisco on a defensive line headlined by Nick Bosa.

“I just want to double up on what I did last year, keep stacking improvement,” Omenihu said. “Get in a role, full-time probably, most likely and go out there and show my skills. That’s going to help the team. That’s my main goal: to help the team and try to get back to a Super Bowl.”

Omenihu, 25, joins a Chiefs’ defensive line led by star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who had 16 sacks last season as one of the top defensive linemen in the league. He’ll be coached by one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL: Joe Cullen.

“It’s going to be great being with another great defensive lineman I can learn from,” Omenihu said. “You’re never too big or too old. You don’t know everything. Learning from a guy who had a 16-sack season, it’s going to be great for me.

“Coach Cullen called me Thursday and talked to me about the defense and making sure I’m getting up to speed on that. I appreciate that. I can’t wait to get back there and get ready for training camp and interact with the community. I want to bring another Super Bowl back to Kansas City.”

Jones talked to Omenihu after the Kansas City game about his style of play.

“It’s funny, he came up to me and gave me respect,” Jones said. “He told me he likes my game. He’s a beast. He’s dominant. It’s crazy to be able to be his teammate. All the other guys, Justin Reid, I competed against Patrick Mahomes in college, I respect their game and how the Chiefs play every year. I respect them and respect all their players. It’s going to be so fun to be on a winning organization and try to get a Super Bowl ring.”

Omenihu rejoins safety Justin Reid, his friend and former Texans teammate.

“J-Red was good for me when I came to Houston and it’s great to be back with him and learn from him,” Omenihu said. “You know your safety is going to put his mind and body and his sould on the line to win.”

Billy Voltaire @voltpt_ on his training with #Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu @charless_94 and his philosophy toward tailoring workouts to each individual athlete #NFLOffseason @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/6gBvoV3jVw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 21, 2023

Omenihu, who had seven sacks for the Texans before the trade, has 11 1/2 career sacks, 11 tackles for losses, 41 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Training with Voltaire allows Omenihu to remain in optimal condition.

“We wanted to continue building what he’s been working on in Austin and keep him ready for the offseason,” Voltaire said. “He’s turned into a true professional. When I first met him, his body looked a little bit different. He’s put in a lot of work in the offseason with his trainers and when he stops in Houston he stops to see me and we continue to build on his professionalism and his craft and work on his body.”

The Chiefs deal was negotiated by Mulugheta, an Austin-based agent who’s one of the top agents in the National Football League and negotiated Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s unprecedented five-year, $230 million contract, among other top-of-the-market deals for Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and several other players.

“Bro, words can’t describe how much this man means to me,” Omenihu said. “With how much he’s done for me, he’s the best agent in the game, no comparison. The man does the best work. No matter what, he wants the best for his guy. He’s genuine and I appreciate that.”

Omenihu can’t wait to play at Arrowhead Stadium as a new member of the Chiefs. He wants to soak up the atmosphere.

“I’m ecstatic, bro,” Omenihu said. “First and foremost, I got to thank the Chiefs organization for making my dream come true for my production on the field. To join a franchise that has been dominating the league, people are almost calling it a dynasty. I hope to help continue the winning tradition. I’m extremely grateful and extremely excited.”

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com