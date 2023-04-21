Source: Maryland corner Deonte Banks visited Texans, dozen other NFL teams

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Charlie Jones #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a catch in the first quarter against Deonte Banks #3 of the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on October 08, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – University of Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, one of the most athletic players in the NFL draft, visited the Texans and a dozen other NFL teams, according to a league source.

Banks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds and had a 42-inch vertical leap and an 11-4 broad jump at the NFL scouting combine. He ranked first at his position group with an athletic score of 98, according to Next Gen Stats.

Banks (6-foot, 197 pounds) was named All-Big Ten Conference honorable-mention, recording 38 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception and a half-sack in 12 games last season.

As a freshman, Banks had 28 tackles and one interception.

