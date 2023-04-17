WATCH LIVE: Texans GM Nick Caserio on 2023 NFL Draft prospects

A lot of buzz is building about the Houston Texans and their abundance of picks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans have a total of 12 picks, including the No. 2 and No. 12 spots in the first round. They also have a lot of needs to fill.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserios will talk to reporters at NRG Stadium Monday morning ahead of the draft, though he’s not expected to address rumors he could leave the organization or take on a new role with the Texans before the season starts.

The Texans remain the only AFC South team that has never reached the AFC Championship game.

