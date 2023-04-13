Texans NFL Draft scenarios to consider

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

HOUSTON – Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with the Houston Texans, who are back in the building with players able to come and work out at the facility with the new coaching staff. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this week in Texans world.

The Draft scenarios

We all know the most interesting thing in April is the permutations of picks that could happen with the Texans. To keep things simple, let’s assume the Texans draft some version of a QB, WR and EDGE with their first three picks.

Version 1: The Panthers get their man in *not* Bryce Young (C.J. Stroud being the most likely case here) and the Texans take Young No. 2. Houston gets some version of a top receiver at 12 or 33, and a defensive player at the other choice.

Version 2: The Panthers get their man in Young. The Texans are now left with three top QBs to pick from - Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. Let’s say they go with Stroud - the safest pick.

Version 3: The Panthers get Bryce Young, the Texans go upside and go after Levis or Richardson.

Version 4: The Panthers get Young, the Texans trade back, and go after Levis or Richardson.

Version 5 - a.k.a. the let’s-get-nuts version: The Texans draft Alabama rush end Will Anderson at two, trade back from 12 and get Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in the back end of the first round, then go get their receiver at 33.

What to watch

The Texans will continue to bring in players for visits, some of which can indicate who the Texans may be looking at for the upcoming NFL Draft. Of course, much of the focus will be toward the quarterbacks, but Houston has plenty of spots they can upgrade a 3-13-1 team.