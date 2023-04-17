TREND-SETTERS: FBCA breaks more records at Texas Relays

FBCA continues to resemble last year’s State Title form as they progress through this Spring.

Furthermore, another common trend for the Eagles is their habitual tendency to break their own records. The performance showcased at this past weekend’s Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays was no different.

FBCA traveled to Austin with their sights set on walking away with some hardware, in an attempt to display what’s to come for the State Tournament next month.

They did not disappoint.

FBCA's Girls 4x400 Relay TeamPhoto acquired via Twitter: @FBTrackField

In the D1 Girls 4x400 Relay event, the Eagles (Gabbie Washington, Brooke Perry, Lilly Coppedge, Bayleigh Minor) smoked the competition, taking gold with a ridiculous time of 3:53.10.

Furthermore, the Girls finished as the D1 4x200 Runner Ups (Brooke Coleman, Gabbie Washington, Brooke Perry, Bayleigh Minor), while setting a new school record in the process (1:39.37).

FBCA's Girls 4x200 Relay TeamPhoto acquired via Twitter: @FBTrackField

On the boys’ side, FBCA (Ben Longbottom, Noah Brooks, Max Granville, Jordan Rodgers) broke the previous school record in the D1 4x400 Relays, finishing with a time of 3:24.28 in the Preliminary round.

The TAPPS T&F State Tournament will be here before you know it. If their success thus far is any indication, count on FBCA to make noise when they almost inevitably get there.