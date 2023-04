(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Kingwood High School boys team dominated the Region 2 Gymnastics Championships, which were held in Bryan, Texas.

Kingwood finished the optionals portion of the meet with 156.2 points, followed by Bryan Rudder High in second with 138.5 points. Round Rock High School finished third with 134.8 points.

Kingwood will represent the Region at the State Meet April 28 and 29 in College Station.

Kingwood Coach Justin James was named Coach of the Year.