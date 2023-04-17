READY FOR LIFTOFF: Lee’s Perkins Aims To Turn Dreams Into Reality

WITH THE UIL TRACK AND FIELD SEASON IN FULL SWING, LEE HIGH WILL LOOK TO ITS STARS TO SET THE TONE ON THE OVAL.

Particularly, junior Heaven Perkins, who is expected to be one of the major headliners for the Ganders this Spring. After advancing to the Regional Meet in 2022, Perkins intends to usher Lee back into UIL contention.

“I was really impressed with our team’s overall performance last season,” said Perkins. “Personally, I was pleased to qualify for Regionals on an individual level and ended up finishing sixth in high jump.”

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Throughout her tenure at the Goose Creek CISD school, Perkins has established herself as one of their top athletes. She currently holds some of the best results of this year’s team – the high jump (4-8), the 400m dash (1:03.73) and a school record in the long jump (17-2).

Furthermore, the Lee High junior started off the season strong with a silver (long jump) and a fifth-place finish at the Huffman Falcon Relays, as well as another silver (long jump) and fourth-place finish (400m) at the Ed Taylor Invitational.

Track and field is undoubtedly an individual sport. However, that’s not how Perkins sees it.

“During my time here, I’ve really liked the teammates and coaches I’ve been surrounded by,” she said. “If I were to choose a favorite memory from my high school career, it would have to be the team bonding I’ve experienced over the years. We’ve been like a family and they make this sport that much more fun for me.”

Some of the stars of 2022-23 Baytown Lee Girls T&FJuan De Leon (VYPE)

With a team-first mentality and plenty of support to back her up, Perkins has big-time aspirations for her future.

“I definitely want to compete at the college level,” Perkins said. “Based on my ambitions, I’d like to maybe go to Prairie View A&M, Texas Wesleyan or possibly LSU.”

However, for the time being, she’s maintaining her tunnel vision to focus on the short-term goals with the rest of Robert E. Lee track and field team.

“This year, I want to go beyond,” said Perkins. “I’ve been to Regionals twice. So, I want to do my best to help my team make it to State this year or next year to finish off my high school career.”

With her bounce on the track, the sky is the limit for Perkins.