Klein Athletes of the Month: Culver, KF Track Dominate Winter/Spring Sports

Welcome to our feature - the Klein ISD Athletes of the Month - highlighting some of the best student-athletes in one of the most proud districts in the state of Texas. One girl and one boy will be selected each month representing the independent school district.

Grace Culver, Klein Oak Girls Soccer & Track and Field

Dual-sport star Grace Culver had a breakout season in soccer as the Panthers had a tremendous season advancing to the Regional Tournament. Culver is instant offense on the pitch with her elite athleticism. She also can hurdle with the best in the district. Her team set a school record last month in the 100m Shuttle Hurdle Relay, breaking their old time by more than 10 seconds.

Klein Forest Boys Track and Field

So, it’s track and field season and that means that the Klein Forest Golden Eagles take center stage. The Eagles 4x200 relay has the No. 1 time in USA and their 4x100 relay in No. 2 in the nation. Just getting on their relay team is a challenge, but look for Parker Jenkins, Jelani Watkins, Ahmir Robinson, Jacob Compton and Jaden Galloway to dominate the headlines leading up to the State Meet. They are must-see athletes.