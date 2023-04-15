Goal by Sanchez gives Dash 1-1 draw with Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. – Maria Sanchez scored in the 24th minute to pull the Houston Dash into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns on Friday night.

Crystal Dunn scored in the ninth minute to give the Thorns a 1-0 lead. It was her eighth career goal against the Dash, the most she's scored against any National Women's Soccer League opponent.

Dunn was among several Portland players on the U.S. national team who played a pair of exhibitions against Ireland over the past week, including a 1-0 victory at St. Louis on Tuesday night. The league had last weekend off because of the international break.

Jane Campbell made four saves for the Dash, while Thorns counterpart Bella Bixby had five.

The Thorns won their first two matches of the season to sit atop the NWSL standings. Portland's Sophia Smith, also a national team player, leads the league with four goals.

Houston has one win and two draws this season.

___

