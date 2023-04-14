Sources: Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan visits Ravens, Saints, Raiders, Chiefs, Titans, Cardinals, Zoom with Texans

DeMeco Ryans: Full news conference as Texas look ahead to NFL Draft

HOUSTON – Maryland left offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan has drawn heavy interest around the league.

The Terrapins’ four-year starter has multiple visits and Zooms.

Duncan (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) has visits with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals and Zoom meetings with the Texans, Chicago Bears, Cardinals, Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, according to league sources.

Duncan has run the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds with a 31 1/2 inch vertical leap with a 9-5 broad jump.

Duncan started 12 games at left tackle last season, 11 games in 2021, all five games in 2020 as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten Conference selection and 11 games in 2019.

