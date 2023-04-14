Rockets in search for a new coach

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas tries to talk to officials on a foul call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Hey, Rockets fans.

It’s been an eventful week for the Rockets, as to be expected. Houston capped off their season by winning three straight with a win over the Washington Wizards. But— before Rockets players could finish shaking hands with each other and Wizards players, news broke. National news.

News that was expected, but not necessarily right then and right there. News that Stephen Silas coached the Houston Rockets for the last time.

Houston and Silas decided to part ways after the Rockets declined his 4th-year option. In his three seasons as the lead man of the Rockets, Silas finished 59-177 overall. The biggest issue, the team never saw real growth from their young players and the on-court product was disappointing on too much of a consistent basis.

Silas is now out. So who are the names who could potentially be in? Less than a handful of days removed from Silas’ dismissal, Houston has already moved to discuss with potential candidates.

A few proven names like former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel with the addition of former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. To other guys who are less experienced, but are respected around the league– Sam Cassell and Adrian Griffin.

General manager Rafael Stone said that it won’t be a drawn-out process and looks forward to choosing a new coach to usher in “phase 2″ of their rebuild.