Special bond has Ridge Point girls soccer program on cusp of State Championship

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – We’ve reached the final week of the soccer season and two wins are all that separate Ridge Point from a 6A state championship.

“It’s almost like a checked box,” said Ridge Point Head Coach Evelyn Torres during a Tuesday afternoon practice ahead of the state tournament.

“Like back to business for us. Last year, it was the first time and there was a lot of emotion going to state and falling short, added the 9th-year head coach.

It’s not about showing up but instead, it’s about showing out and winning a gold medal.

“We had to come together as a team and work for it like we did last year,” said Senior Forward Hannah Warnken. “We very much knew it was not going to come easy this year.”

Junior midfielder Kylie Harris has stepped in to play a vital role for Ridge Point on a team loaded with eight seniors that are all going to play on the collegiate level.

“It’s easy to say we have a lot of talent,” said Harris. “That said we really put in a lot of hard work and work well as a team.”

The Panthers have strived for perfection on the pitch and come pretty close to achieving that goal. Their record stands at 23-0-5 entering the state tournament and along the way all season they have outscored opponents a whopping 117 to 5.

As the Panthers put in final preparations for their return trip to Georgetown, this has been a special season for the senior class at Ridge Point.

Together they are 87-4-7 throughout their high school careers.

“It just feels great to be a part of such a great program,” said Senior midfielder Kara Canetti. “It has showed how well we have played together and development with one another. Our group has known each other since we were three, four, or five years old. It’s really been rewarding honestly.”

Ridge Point plays Wylie East in the Class 6A semifinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning in Georgetown.