Sources: Syracuse corner Garrett Williams visits Falcons, Jaguars, Commanders, Lions, Broncos

Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (14) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass during an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON – Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has made a strong impression on NFL teams throughout the draft process, garnering plenty of interest.

The two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection has visited the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, according to league sources, in addition to meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Williams is making a sound recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last season and is regarded as a potential Day 2 draft target despite the injury.

Williams was a three-year starter and a team captain who recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery last season in seven games.

He finished his career with 152 tackles, 9 1/2 for losses, two sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Two seasons ago, he had 52 tackles, five for losses and 10 pass breakups.

