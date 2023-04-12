Source: Tulane running back Tyjae Spears visited Texans, Falcons

(Sam Hodde, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs with the ball during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

HOUSTON – Tulane star running back Tyjae Spears visited the Texans and Atlanta Falcons and has been scheduled for other visits during the draft process, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a league source.

Spears rushed for 1,581 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Spears ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at his Pro Day workout.

The American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year excelled at the Senior Bowl all-star game and was named the Cotton Bowl Most Valuable Player in a comeback victory over USC in his final college game, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

Two seasons ago, he rushed for 863 yards and nine touchdowns.

At the NFL scouting combine, he had a 39-inch vertical leap and a 10-5 broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 18 times.

