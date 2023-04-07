UH corner Art Green on Texans local workout: ‘It was really just a cool experience’

CORRECTS TO ART GREEN NOT MOSES ALEXANDER - Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, center, looks on as he and defensive back Art Green (26) and quarterback Clayton Tune (3) hoist the Independence Bowl championship trophy following their win over Louisiana-Lafayette in an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HOUSTON – When University of Houston cornerback Art Green auditioned for Texans’ coaches and scouts Thursday at their local prospect day, he took in the moment.

Green performed drills at the Texans’ indoor practice facility weeks after running a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash at the Coogs’ campus Pro Day. The St. Louis native is regarded as a rising draft prospect.

“It was really just a cool experience, being at an NFL facility, being around NFL coaches with players you played against or have seen and being around top level football people,” Green said in a telephone interview. “The little kind in me was excited to be there and be around. My whole mindset to soak in as much as I can.”

At 6-1 2/8 and 198 pounds, Green had a 36-inch vertical leap, a 10-2 broad jump and a 4.26 short shuttle.

He has upcoming visits with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos next week, per a league source.

During the local prospect day, Green met with all of the defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Matt Burke and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“It was cool, coach Ryans is a cool dude,” Green said. “He talked to us and told us to take advantage of the opportunity and that it was a true blessing, so give it your best and soak in as much knowledge as you can. They gave me feedback on my technique, things I can improve and really help me in the future.”

Green was joined by UH players teammates defensive tackle D’Anthony Jones, edge rusher-fullback Derek Parrish, linebacker Donovan Mutin, tight end Christian Trahan, wide receiver KeSean Carter and quarterback Ike Ogbogu. The Texans also worked out Tulsa running back Deneric Prince (Manvel), Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu and kicker Christian VanSickle, Sam Houston State safety B.J. Foster and Arkansas kicker Drew Bates (Tomball High School), Incarnate-Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi (Pearland High School), Southern University defensive end Camron Peterson (Kempner), Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest (Cy-Fair), Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff (Klein) and Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (Ridge Point), per league sources.

A transfer from Hutchinson Community College, Green was a second-team all-conference selection, the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Independence Bowl with a career-high nine tackles and started 11 of 12 games last season. Green had 49 tackles, eight pass breakups, three tackles for losses and two interceptions.

As a junior, he had an interception against Rice.

‘They’re going to get a physical guy who can run,” Green said. “They’re going to get production and I can go anywhere on special teams. There’s a lot of things I can do.”

Green’s eye-catching 40-yard dash and length and range as a corner are boosting his draft stock.

“It was cool because after I ran 4.34 in training, I wanted a 4.28 at least, that was my goal,” he said. “I was kind of bummed, but I still got out there and that’s a pretty fast time.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.