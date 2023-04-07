Texans ‘scouting away’ before NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Hey guys it’s Ari Alexander with the Houston Texans, who are scouting away over the next few weeks before the NFL Draft. Houston is likely to take a quarterback at two, although some mock drafts are getting a bit crazy and pointing to some first round intrigue.

HAVE PRO DAYS CHANGED ANYTHING?

The answer is not really. Bryce Young isn’t getting any taller. C.J. Stroud hasn’t changed agents. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis still have big arms but holes in their games that make them less reliable for a Week 1 start. The big four is supplemented by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is rising up boards - but has a the dual cons of a recent serious knee injury and his age (25, which makes him one year younger than Lamar Jackson - who has played five full NFL seasons).

WHO TO DRAFT?

The Texans have plenty of holes to fill, and have tried their best to add to the roster in free agency. Some spots to look for in the draft (besides QB) include:

- Wide Receiver

- Interior offensive line

- Defensive line, both at rush end and interior

- Linebacker

- Safety

The Texans can probably get away with the current cornerbacks they have in Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson and Desmond King II.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Texans start offseason workouts April 11 as the team continues to scout for the NFL Draft.