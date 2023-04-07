Sources: Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall to visit Jaguars, has Falcons visit, Zooms with Lions, Panthers, Bills, Giants

(Michael Woods, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) slips past Auburn defenders J.J. Pegues (89) and Derick Hall (29) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

HOUSTON – Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall is in heavy demand before the NFL draft.

Hall is regarded as a rising draft prospect who’s regarded as a potential late first-round or early second-round target for NFL teams.

Hall has visits with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons along with virtual interviews with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, according to league sources.

Hall (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.59 10-yard split. He had a 10-7 broad jump and a 33 1/2 inch vertical leap.

A team captain, the Gulfport, Mississippi native was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. He had seven sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 60 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles last season.

He was a second-team all-conference pick in 2021 with nine sacks, 12 1/2 tackles for losses, 52 tackles and two forced forced fumbles.

Hall is a former all-state prep selection and a state finalist in the 200-meter dash.

He started as a true freshman at Auburn.

