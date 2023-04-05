Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. visited Raiders today, has visits with Commanders, Ravens, Panthers, Saints, Eagles

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans runs the ball as Jayden Reed #1 of the Michigan State Spartans blocks Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Penn State All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker Joey Porter, has cemented his already strong reputation with NFL teams.

Porter visited the Las Vegas Raiders today and the Washington Commanders on Monday and has upcoming visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources.

A second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection, Porter had 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 10 starts before missing two games with appendicitis. He was a third-team all-conference selection in 2021 with 51 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. Three seasons ago, he had 33 tackles, two for losses and four pass breakups and was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick.

Porter (6-foot-2, 193 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.5 10-yard split, a 35-inch vertical leap and a 10--9 broad jump.

Porter draws high marks for strength, coverage skills, aggressiveness and scheme flexibility. He’s regarded as a strong plug-and-play candidate.

