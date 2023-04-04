KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy chats 1-on-1 with former Astros manager AJ Hinch

It’s a brand new Major League baseball season and hopes are high in every big league clubhouse as teams stare at a long season ahead with dreams of playing in October.

That’s the case for the Detroit Tigers and third-year manager A.J. Hinch.

Hinch and the Tigers are in Houston this week for a three-game series at Minute Maid Park against the Astros. Coming back to Houston where he led the Astros to the 2017 World Series championship is special for Hinch.

“I still live here, my daughter is still in HS so we call it home,” Hinch told KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy before Monday’s game. The people make it a warm welcome every time I come home. Makes the memories come back again.”

“They don’t go away because you change jobs so you take all the good you can out of it,” said Hinch. There will be a lot to celebrate over this era of Astros baseball. You have to play hard to beat this group. When I look back at my career I will be very fortunate that Houston was a part of it.”