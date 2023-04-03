Sources: USC standout WR Jordan Addison’s visits include Vikings, Ravens, Giants, Patriots

HOUSTON – USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison, a former Fred Biletnikoff award winner at Pitt, has multiple upcoming draft visits and is an emerging target and priority for NFL teams drafting in the middle of the first round.

Addison has upcoming visits with the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and New England Patriots, according to league sources. He has a local visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, per a source.

The Maryland native met with the Buffalo Bills around his campus Pro Day after meeting with them formally at the NFL scouting combine along with the Giants, Patriots, Vikings, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Addison, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds with a 34-inch vertical leap and 10-2 broad jump, has drawn strong reviews for his speed, agility, hands, catch radius and route-running skills.

At Pitt, he was named a first-team All-American as he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to USC.

He caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at Pitt.

For his career, he has 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has modeled his game after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a fellow Maryland native, among others.

“My film shows I can play inside and out,” Addison said at the combine. “I can do it all. I make big plays when the pressure is on. When I’m running my routes, I try to get open and make it easier on the quarterback.”

