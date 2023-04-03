And then there were 2: San Diego State to face UConn tonight for the men’s NCAA National Championship

HOUSTON – This is it, world!

With every sweet victory and sour defeat, the paths of each team have led to the men’s NCAA National Championship this Monday.

On Saturday night, the San Diego State Aztecs stunned the Florida Atlantic Owls with a final score of 72-71. San Diego State’s Lamont Butler beat the horn with one of the biggest shots in the program’s history and shocked the Owls, who had their first chance in the Final Four tournament this year.

Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

According to the Associated Press, the Aztecs suffered first-round NCAA Tournament burnouts before becoming defensive dominators this year. The No. 5 Aztecs have now advanced to their first title game in school history. Prior to this season, the Aztecs had never made it beyond the Sweet 16, NBC Sports reported.

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Inside the NCAA Final Four national semifinals🏀

And the No. 4 UCONN Huskies beat the Miami Hurricanes with a smooth double-digit victory (72-59), advancing the team to yet another national championship. UConn had an uneven 2022-23 season, climbing to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, tumbling back toward irrelevance with six losses in eight games, the Associated Press reported.

UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59

According to NBC Sports, the Huskies are no rookies when it comes to national championship games, winning titles in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. UConn has won the most national title games and hasn’t lost one.

Final Four Fan Fest: Family, games, fun, food and more

Today, San Diego State and UCONN will meet on the court to see who will cut down the nets and be crowned the champion of a national title. No matter the outcome, Final Four history will be made.

Will you be watching to see who takes the national title? Tipoff begins at 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press and NBC Sports contributed to this report.