PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Inside the NCAA Final Four national semifinals🏀

HOUSTON – The 2023 Men’s Final Four was one of high energy, excitement, and history in the making.

This year marked the first time two teams from the state of Florida played in the same Men’s Final Four.

According to NCAA, it has the potential to be the third time ever and the first time since 1962, that two schools from the same state play against each other in a Men’ Final Four (Ohio State and Cincinnati).

Saturday also marked the first appearance of Florida Atlantic University in the Big Dance, however, the team has gone undefeated in the city of Houston since 2016.

UCONN has a notable history, bagging the championship during the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

Which teams will beat each other in Monday’s Championship? We will have to wait and see. But for now, take a look inside the NCAA Final Four national semifinals with images and videos from the KPRC 2 staff.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIllvoy and High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield at Final Four (KPRC 2)

Inside the NCAA Final Four national semifinals with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIllvoy (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIllvoy and High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield at Final Four (KPRC 2)