TCU running back Kendre Miller recovering fast from knee injury, has multiple NFL visits, including Saints, Giants, Cowboys, Rams

(Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs past Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. TCU was ranked fourth in the Big 12 but 65th in the country in yards per carry allowed at 4.10. By far their best defensive game came against Texas and All-American Bijan Robinson, who had 29 yards on 12 carries. TCU plays Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

HOUSTON – Texas Christian University standout running back Kendre Miller is making a speedy recovery from a medial collateral ligament sprain and is already squatting heavy weight in his rehabilitation process.

He’s ranked highly by multiple teams on their draft board.

He has a Dallas Cowboys visit, including a dinner meeting with their top brass, and they’re a team with significant interest in the Doak Walker semifinalist, according to a league source.

He also has visits with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, per a source.

During his Pro Day, he met with the Texans, whose general manager, Nick Caserio, was in attendance, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, whose coach, Bill Belichick, attended, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cardinals.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Mount Enterprise High School rushed for 1,399 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

He rushed for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore and 388 yards and one touchdown as a freshman.

He rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 touchdowns as a high school senior.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.