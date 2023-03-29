NEXT UP: H-Town's 5A Boys advancing to Rd. 2 of UIL Playoffs

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston reps did not disappoint.

Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of Title contention, as they advance to the Area round.

With competition occurring today and tomorrow, here are the H-Town teams (5A-Boys) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.

5A Boys Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

A&M Consolidated Tigers

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: Jarrod Southern

Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Belton

Area Round Matchup: v. Austin L.A.S.A.

Baytown Lee Ganders

2022-23 Regular Season : 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Jay Langlois

Bi-District: 1-1 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Angleton

Area Round Matchup: v. Fulshear

Baytown Sterling Rangers

2022-23 Regular Season: 8-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Bryan Hayman

Bi-District: 2-0 Win over La Porte

Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Wisdom

2022-23 Baytown Sterling SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-4-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Art Trevino

Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Galena Park

Area Round Matchup: v. Baytown Lee

2022-23 Fulshear SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

2022-23 Regular Season: 13-0-2/District 17-5A Champions (9-0-1)

Head Coach: William Freeman

Bi-District: 3-0 Win over Friendswood

Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Madison

2022-23 GCM SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Madison Marlins

2022-23 Regular Season: 5-4-1/Finished 4th in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Jin-Hua Lu

Bi-District : 3-2 Win over Terry

Area Round Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial

Santa Fe Indians

2022-23 Regular Season: 7-4-7/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Josh Kluka

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Crosby

Area Round Matchup : v. Sharpstown

Sharpstown Apollos

2022-23 Regular Season: 8-8-2/Finished 6th in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Greg Boles

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Fort Bend Kempner

Area Round Matchup: v. Santa Fe

Magnolia West Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-1-5/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: Jonathan Kauffman

Bi-District : 5-2 Win over Waco University

Area Round Matchup: v. Pflugerville

Wisdom Generals

2022-23 Regular Season : 18-0/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach : Fidel Andrade

Bi-District : 3-1 Win over Lamar Consolidated