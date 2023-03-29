ADVANCING: H-Town’s 5A Girls set to compete in Area Round

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston reps did not disappoint.

Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of Title contention, as they advance to the Area round.

With competition occurring today and tomorrow, here are the H-Town teams (5A-Girls) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.

A&M Consolidated Tigers

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-1/District 21-5A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach: Caleb Blakley

Bi-District : 7-0 Win over Ellison

Area Round Matchup : v. Hendrickson

Difference-Maker: A&M Consol’s Shutdown Defense--Didn’t allow a shot on goal in their shutout against Ellison

Angleton Wildcats

2022-23 Regular Season : 13-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Jennifer Briggs

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Crosby

Area Round Matchup : Milby

Barbers Hill Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season: 12-2/District 17-5A Champions (12-2)

Head Coach : Bonnie Landry

Bi-District : 3-1 Win over Santa Fe

Area Round Matchup : v. Foster

Foster Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season : 15-2/District 20-5A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach: Sabrina Wilmot

Bi-District : 10-0 Win over Galena Park

Area Round Matchup : v. Barbers Hill

Difference-Maker: Senior MF Hannah Bolin (SHSU-signee)--2x LCISD Midfielder of the Year

Foster's Hannah BolinJamie Wright (VYPE)

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season: 13-3-1/District 18-5A Champions (12-0)

Head Coach: Laura Peter

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Goose Creek Memorial

Area Round Matchup : v. Waltrip

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season: 11-5/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Danny Engel

Bi-District : 3-0 Win over Sharpstown

Area Round Matchup: v. Port Neches-Groves

Kingwood Park Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season: 13-0-1/ District 16-5A Champions (10-0)

Head Coach: Jess White

Bi-District : 1-0 Win over Mt. Pleasant

Area Round Matchup: v. Lovejoy

Difference-Maker : Senior Forward Emma Yeager (Missouri State-signee)--holds both single-season (44) and all-time school (107+) scoring records

Kingwood Park's Emma YeagerMaya Ortiz (KP Times)

Magnolia Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: April Cleveland

Bi-District: 6-0 Win over Waco

Area Round Matchup: v. Bastrop

Difference-Maker : Lucca Okeley (Jr.)--1 goal, 2 assists in Magnolia’s first Bi-District win

Milby Buffs

2022-23 Regular Season: 17-1/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach: Christina Collins

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Lamar Consolidated

Area Round Matchup: v. Angleton

Port Neches-Groves Indians

2022-23 Regular Season: 12-1-1/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Aimee Bates

Bi-District : 4-0 Win over Manvel

Area Round Matchup: v. Fulshear

Waltrip Rams

2022-23 Regular Season: 15-2-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach : Adam Ramirez

Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Fort Bend Kempner