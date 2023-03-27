Texans launch fan council to provide feedback to team

PHOENIX – The Texans have formed a fan council to interact and collaborate with the team.

The intention is to provide fans with a voice to impact the fan experience and other aspects of the AFC South franchise.

It’s a volunteer council of 50 fans to participate in regular focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the season. The team is seeking diverse and dynamic fans.

“We are excited to launch the Houston Texans Fan Council to build an even deeper connection to our fanbase and bring them closer than ever before,” Texans senior vice president of marketing and communications Doug Vosik said. “As a voice for all Texans fans, the council will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with us on a variety of topics that will directly impact their experience. The feedback we receive will be at the heart of our decision-making moving forward.”

The application process runs through April 19 at 5 p.m. Central. For more information or to apply, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/FanCouncil.

The goal: for fans to work directly with Texans leaders to share meaningful feedback and ideas that will help shape the future of the organization. The team’s most avid fans, casual fans and new fans, along with representatives from current fan groups including Somos Texans and Battle Red Ladies will make up the group.

