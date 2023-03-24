‘Your story is not over’: Mom of UH senior point guard Marcus Sasser talks childhood, basketball, and comeback ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

HOUSTON – For the fourth straight season, the University of Houston Men’s Basketball Team will play in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

They’ll take on Miami with senior point guard Marcus Sasser at the helm.

Sasser, the American Player of the Year, was also named to the Associated Press All-America First Team this season. He’s expected to enter the NBA draft once he’s finished at UH.

KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda traveled to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and sat down with his mom, Monique Sasser. She shares how the Houston standout began his basketball career, the moments that shaped him as a player, and where he got his love for basketball.

In his Dallas-Fort Worth childhood home of UH senior point guard, Marcus Sasser, Monique shared pictures and memories of the young man’s budding basketball career.

“His dad and his uncle spent a lot of time in the gym when he was a little boy,” she said.

Marcus Sasser and his family (Monique Sasser)

And Marcus did too. Mom says it runs in the family. Dad played in college and his uncles played in the NBA.

“The Sassers have played ball in the DFW area for many years, so they are very well known,” Monique said.

When Marcus was in the fourth grade, he played with sixth graders.

“During that time every week, I had to go to Dick’s Sporting Goods and buy a new headband, a new mouthpiece, all this stuff so he could look super cool while he was playing ball, it’s just always been something he loves,” Monique said.

Over the years, 5 a.m. workouts before school and practice were not unusual.

Marcus Sasser and his family (Monique Sasser)

“Dad having played basketball was a little more critical but in a loving way, he believes in hard work, he believes in doing what you need to do, he believes in putting in extra. I’ve spent a little bit of time in the gym with him. I’ve caught myself guarding him sometimes. That didn’t go over so well, but I was there, I was there,” she said.

When asked if there were any kind of pivotal story that shaped who Marcus were to become as a player...

“He was in 11th grade playing on a summer league, he’s not playing ball the way the coach wants him to, he’s just out there fitting in, and the coach said I don’t understand this,” Monique said. “I have never seen a Sasser pass the ball so much, Sasser’s shoot, so Marcus got mad and the next couple of plays, he’s just letting them rain and the coach said time out, time out! He said that’s how Sassers play! You hear me, you shoot the ball! And that made him realize I am a shooter and I am a team player, I need to take my shots as well.

They knew early on, when Marcus visited UH, that Houston would be his collegiate home. On his recruiting trip, they didn’t go out and party.

“Galen Robinson asked him did you bring your shoes? Did you bring your sneakers? And he said I always keep mine with me, and they went to the gym that night and they played ball all night long,” said Monique.

Marcus Sasser and his family (Monique Sasser)

In the last three years, the Coogs have made it to the big dance, but last year a season-ending injury devastated the star.

“I told him God did not put this talent in you, he did not bring you this far, to leave you, you have so much more to do, your story is not over,” said Monique.

And he came back from that season-ending injury.

“My husband and I sat right here and we watched him in the G League Combine and oh my God, I said my baby is back, he is back with a vengeance, he is ready,” said mom.

But mom really wanted him to go back to the university to graduate. Ultimately, it was Marcus’ decision.

Marcus Sasser and his family (Monique Sasser)

“Marcus loves Houston, he loves his teammates, the atmosphere, the fans and everybody just loving on him and after that Final Four run. I think he really wanted an opportunity to go back with his teammates and give it a shot,” said mom.

When also asked about Coach Sampson and how he is believed to call Marcus a ‘quiet assassin’, she said, “He doesn’t talk a lot of noise, he’s the type of player that will have six points and you’ll look up and you’re like when did he get 25?” said Monique.

And she hopes this All-American most winningest player in Fertitta Center history, and her baby boy, will finally get what he’s worked so hard for.

“Sweet kid, really, really humble, and a great team player, not selfish at all. He just loves the game and he wants to win,” says mom.

Marcus Sasser and his family (Monique Sasser)

Mom says her favorite time of year is March Madness. They have been traveling to every game so far. She adds, she is one of the loudest in the stands at Marcus’ basketball games.

She will ask Marcus, “Can you hear me?” And he says, “Yes mom, I can hear you.”

Mom adds Marcus really wanted to come back his senior year, this year, to win it all right here in Houston, in front of the home crowd.