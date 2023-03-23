KICK OFF: 6A Boys Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.
Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.
Fortunately for Houston, nearly 50 Boys 6A teams show tremendous potential to reach that point.
Here are the clubs that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.
6A Boys Soccer
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
Aldine Mustangs
2022-23: 6-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Melbin Barahona
Bi-District Matchup: v. College Park
Alief Elsik Rams
2022-23: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Vincenzo Cox
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Creek
Alief Taylor Lions
2022-23: 5-7-7/Finished 4th in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Jose Leal
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Springs
Bellaire Cardinals
2022-23: 8-4/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Michael Edwards
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Memorial
Channelview Falcons
2022-23: 6-5-3/Finished 4th in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Ronnie Simicek
Bi-District Matchup: v. Kingwood
Cinco Ranch Cougars
2022-23: 9-3-5/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Ryan Searle
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Bush
Clear Creek Wildcats
2022-23: 10-6-3/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Dennis Cobb
Bi-District Matchup: v. Alief Elsik
Clear Lake Falcons
2022-23: 9-8-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Jered Shriver
Bi-District Matchup: v. Strake Jesuit
Clear Springs Chargers
2022-23: 9-4-5/District 24-6A Champions (8-1-3)
Head Coach: Kenny Webb
Bi-District Matchup: v. Alief Taylor
College Park Cavaliers
2022-23: 10-4-2/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Mike Jaskowiak
Bi-District Matchup: v. Aldine
Conroe Tigers
2022-23: 9-5-2/Finished 5th in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Michael Pistor
Bi-District Matchup: v. MacArthur
Cypress Creek Cougars
2022-23: 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Joshua O’Dear
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Westside
Cypress Lakes Spartans
2022-23: 8-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Franklin Cartagena
Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein Forest
Cypress Ridge Rams
2022-23: 11-1-2/District 17-6A Champions (10-0-2)
Head Coach: Chris Helton
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Heights
Cy Springs Panthers
2022-23: 10-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Diego Pinto
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waller
Cy Woods Wildcats
2022-23: 9-2-4/District 16-6A Champions (8-2-4)
Head Coach: Joseph Carmichael
Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein Cain
Dickinson Gators
2022-23: 11-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Daniel Edinburgh
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pearland
Dobie Longhorns
2022-23: 12-0-3/District 22-6A Champons (10-0-2)
Head Coach: Justo Manrique
Bi-District Matchup: v. Humble
Eisenhower Eagles
2022-23: 6-2-2/Finished 2nd in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Dan Bui
Bi-District Matchup: v. Grand Oaks
Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs
2022-23: 9-5-2/Finished 4th in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Francisco Diaz
Bi-District Matchup: v. Seven Lakes
Fort Bend Bush Broncos
2022-23: 11-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Sebastian Pineda
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cinco Ranch
George Ranch Longhorns
2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 3rd in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Matthew Jackson
Bi-District Matchup: v. Katy Paetow
Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2022-23: 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Shane Ulbricht
Bi-District Matchup: v. Eisenhower
Heights Bulldogs
2022-23: 7-5/Finished 4th in District
Head Coach: Hank Deslaurier
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cypress Ridge
Houston Memorial Mustangs
2022-23: 11-5-3/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Bryce Haskett
Bi-District Matchup: v. Bellaire
Houston Westside Wolves
2022-23: 8-4/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Guillermo Ospina
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cypress Creek
Humble Wildcats
2022-23: 12-1-8/Finished 2nd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Saul Keene
Bi-District Matchup: v. Dobie
Katy Jordan Warriors
2022-23: 10-5-2/Finished 4th in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Jason Meekins
Bi-District Matchup: v. Ridge Point
Katy Paetow Panthers
2022-23: 10-2-5/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Vincenzo Vaccaro
Bi-District Matchup: v. George Ranch
Kingwood Mustangs
2022-23: 9-1-6/District 21-6A Champions (8-1-5)
Head Coach: Bryan Jennings
Bi-District Matchup: v. Channelview
Klein Cain Hurricanes
2022-23: 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Donald Brunell
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy Woods
Klein Forest Eagles
2022-23: 8-8-1/Finished 5th in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Roger Ramirez
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cypress Lakes
Lamar Texans
2022-23: 10-5-1/District 18-6A Champions (9-3)
Head Coach: Jeremy Davison, M. Ed., CAA
Bi-District Matchup: v. Northbrook
Langham Creek Lobos
2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Chad Monk
Bi-District Matchup: v. Tomball
MacArthur Generals
2022-23: 15-0/District 14-6A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: Salvador Fernandez
Bi-District Matchup: v. Conroe
Northbrook Raiders
2022-23: 8-6-4/Finished 4th in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Jonathan Claydon
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar
North Shore Mustangs
2022-23: 11-4-2/Finished 4th in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Richard Hurtado
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pasadena
Pasadena Eagles
2022-23: 7-1-4/Finished 2nd in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Gavin Bruce
Bi-District Matchup: v. North Shore
Pearland Oilers
2022-23: 10-2-8/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Scott Macneish
Bi-District Matchup: v. Dickinson
Ridge Point Panthers
2022-23: 11-2-4/District 20-6A Champions (10-2-4)
Head Coach: Bryan McDonald
Bi-District Matchup: v. Katy Jordan
Sam Rayburn Texans (Pasadena)
2022-23: 8-6-3/Finished 3rd in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Carlos Manrique
Bi-District Matchup: v, Summer Creek
Seven Lakes Spartans
2022-23: 15-1-1/District 19-6A Champions (15-0-1)
Head Coach: Jim Krueger
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Austin
Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders
2022-23: 14-2-2/District 23-6A Champions (12-0-2)
Head Coach: Bill McDonald
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Lake
Summer Creek Bulldogs
2022-23: 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Jose Trevino
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pasadena Rayburn
The Woodlands Highlanders
2022-23: 19-2-2/District 13-6A Champions (14-0-2)
Head Coach: Jason Fanning
Bi-District Matchup: v. Spring Westfield
Tomball Cougars
2022-23: 9-3-2/District 15-6A Champions
Head Coach: Martin Metcalf
Bi-District Matchup: v. Langham Creek
Waller Bulldogs
2022-23: 7-5-2/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Victor Garcia
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy Springs
Westfield Mustangs
2022-23: 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Brian Murdaugh
Bi-District Matchup: v. The Woodlands