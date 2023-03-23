KICK OFF: 6A Boys Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.

Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.

Fortunately for Houston, nearly 50 Boys 6A teams show tremendous potential to reach that point.

Here are the clubs that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.

6A Boys Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

Aldine Mustangs

2022-23: 6-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A

Head Coach : Melbin Barahona

Bi-District Matchup: v. College Park

Alief Elsik Rams

2022-23: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Vincenzo Cox

Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Creek

Alief Taylor Lions

2022-23: 5-7-7/Finished 4th in District 23-6A

Head Coach: Jose Leal

Bi-District Matchup : v. Clear Springs

Bellaire Cardinals

2022-23 : 8-4/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A

Head Coach : Michael Edwards

Bi-District Matchup : v. Houston Memorial

Channelview Falcons

2022-23 : 6-5-3/Finished 4th in District 22-6A

Head Coach : Ronnie Simicek

Bi-District Matchup : v. Kingwood

Cinco Ranch Cougars

2022-23 : 9-3-5/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Ryan Searle

Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Bush

Clear Creek Wildcats

2022-23 : 10-6-3/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A

Head Coach : Dennis Cobb

Bi-District Matchup : v. Alief Elsik

Clear Lake Falcons

2022-23: 9-8-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A

Head Coach : Jered Shriver

Bi-District Matchup : v. Strake Jesuit

Clear Springs Chargers

2022-23 : 9-4-5/District 24-6A Champions (8-1-3)

Head Coach : Kenny Webb

Bi-District Matchup : v. Alief Taylor

College Park Cavaliers

2022-23 : 10-4-2/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Mike Jaskowiak

Bi-District Matchup : v. Aldine

Conroe Tigers

2022-23 : 9-5-2/Finished 5th in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Michael Pistor

Bi-District Matchup: v. MacArthur

Cypress Creek Cougars

2022-23 : 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A

Head Coach : Joshua O’Dear

Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Westside

Cypress Lakes Spartans

2022-23 : 8-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A

Head Coach : Franklin Cartagena

Bi-District Matchup : v. Klein Forest

Cypress Ridge Rams

2022-23: 11-1-2/District 17-6A Champions (10-0-2)

Head Coach: Chris Helton

Bi-District Matchup : v. Houston Heights

Cy Springs Panthers

2022-23 : 10-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A

Head Coach : Diego Pinto

Bi-District Matchup : v. Waller

Cy Woods Wildcats

2022-23: 9-2-4/District 16-6A Champions (8-2-4)

Head Coach: Joseph Carmichael

Bi-District Matchup : v. Klein Cain

Dickinson Gators

2022-23: 11-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 24-6A

Head Coach : Daniel Edinburgh

Bi-District Matchup : v. Pearland

Dobie Longhorns

2022-23 : 12-0-3/District 22-6A Champons (10-0-2)

Head Coach : Justo Manrique

Bi-District Matchup : v. Humble

Eisenhower Eagles

2022-23: 6-2-2/Finished 2nd in District 14-6A

Head Coach : Dan Bui

Bi-District Matchup : v. Grand Oaks

Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs

2022-23: 9-5-2/Finished 4th in District 20-6A

Head Coach : Francisco Diaz

Bi-District Matchup : v. Seven Lakes

Fort Bend Bush Broncos

2022-23: 11-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A

Head Coach : Sebastian Pineda

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cinco Ranch

George Ranch Longhorns

2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 3rd in District 20-6A

Head Coach: Matthew Jackson

Bi-District Matchup : v. Katy Paetow

Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2022-23 : 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A

Head Coach : Shane Ulbricht

Bi-District Matchup : v. Eisenhower

Heights Bulldogs

2022-23 : 7-5/Finished 4th in District

Head Coach : Hank Deslaurier

Bi-District Matchup: v. Cypress Ridge

Houston Memorial Mustangs

2022-23: 11-5-3/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A

Head Coach: Bryce Haskett

Bi-District Matchup: v. Bellaire

Houston Westside Wolves

2022-23 : 8-4/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A

Head Coach : Guillermo Ospina

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cypress Creek

Humble Wildcats

2022-23: 12-1-8/Finished 2nd in District 21-6A

Head Coach: Saul Keene

Bi-District Matchup: v. Dobie

Katy Jordan Warriors

2022-23: 10-5-2/Finished 4th in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Jason Meekins

Bi-District Matchup : v. Ridge Point

Katy Paetow Panthers

2022-23: 10-2-5/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Vincenzo Vaccaro

Bi-District Matchup : v. George Ranch

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23: 9-1-6/District 21-6A Champions (8-1-5)

Head Coach: Bryan Jennings

Bi-District Matchup : v. Channelview

Klein Cain Hurricanes

2022-23 : 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 15-6A

Head Coach : Donald Brunell

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy Woods

Klein Forest Eagles

2022-23 : 8-8-1/Finished 5th in District 15-6A

Head Coach: Roger Ramirez

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cypress Lakes

Lamar Texans

2022-23: 10-5-1/District 18-6A Champions (9-3)

Head Coach : Jeremy Davison, M. Ed., CAA

Bi-District Matchup: v. Northbrook

Langham Creek Lobos

2022-23 : 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 16-6A

Head Coach : Chad Monk

Bi-District Matchup : v. Tomball

MacArthur Generals

2022-23 : 15-0/District 14-6A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach : Salvador Fernandez

Bi-District Matchup : v. Conroe

Northbrook Raiders

2022-23 : 8-6-4/Finished 4th in District 17-6A

Head Coach : Jonathan Claydon

Bi-District Matchup : v. Lamar

North Shore Mustangs

2022-23 : 11-4-2/Finished 4th in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Richard Hurtado

Bi-District Matchup : v. Pasadena

Pasadena Eagles

2022-23: 7-1-4/Finished 2nd in District 22-6A

Head Coach: Gavin Bruce

Bi-District Matchup : v. North Shore

Pearland Oilers

2022-23: 10-2-8/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Scott Macneish

Bi-District Matchup : v. Dickinson

Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23 : 11-2-4/District 20-6A Champions (10-2-4)

Head Coach : Bryan McDonald

Bi-District Matchup : v. Katy Jordan

Sam Rayburn Texans (Pasadena)

2022-23: 8-6-3/Finished 3rd in District 22-6A

Head Coach : Carlos Manrique

Bi-District Matchup : v, Summer Creek

Seven Lakes Spartans

2022-23: 15-1-1/District 19-6A Champions (15-0-1)

Head Coach : Jim Krueger

Bi-District Matchup : v. Fort Bend Austin

Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders

2022-23: 14-2-2/District 23-6A Champions (12-0-2)

Head Coach : Bill McDonald

Bi-District Matchup : v. Clear Lake

Summer Creek Bulldogs

2022-23 : 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Jose Trevino

Bi-District Matchup : v. Pasadena Rayburn

The Woodlands Highlanders

2022-23: 19-2-2/District 13-6A Champions (14-0-2)

Head Coach: Jason Fanning

Bi-District Matchup: v. Spring Westfield

Tomball Cougars

2022-23 : 9-3-2/District 15-6A Champions

Head Coach : Martin Metcalf

Bi-District Matchup : v. Langham Creek

Waller Bulldogs

2022-23 : 7-5-2/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A

Head Coach : Victor Garcia

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy Springs

Westfield Mustangs

2022-23 : 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 14-6A

Head Coach : Brian Murdaugh