KICK OFF: 5A Boys Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.

Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.

Fortunately for Houston, there are numerous teams that show tremendous potential to reach that point.

Here are the clubs that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.

5A Boys Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

A&M Consolidated Tigers

2022-23: 9-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: Jarrod Southern

Bi-District Matchup: v. Belton

Angleton Wildcats

2022-23: 10-1-6/District 18-5A Champions (8-1-3)

Head Coach: Frank Echartea

Bi-District Matchup: v. Baytown Lee

Baytown Lee Ganders

2022-23: 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Jay Langlois

Bi-District Matchup: v. Angleton

Baytown Sterling Rangers

2022-23: 8-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Bryan Hayman

Bi-District Matchup: v. La Porte

Crosby Cougars

2022-23: 9-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach : Nathan Helburg

Bi-District Matchup: v. Santa Fe

Dayton Broncos

2022-23: 7-7-2/Finished 4th in District 16-5A

Head Coach: Jed Garner

Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse

Fort Bend Kempner Cougars

2022-23: 11-1-3/District 20-5A Champions (10-1-3)

Head Coach: Ezequiel Garcia

Bi-District Matchup: v. Milby

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23: 7-7-4/Finished 4th in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Stephen Peter

Bi-District Matchup : v. Goose Creek Memorial

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23: 10-4-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Art Trevino

Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park

Galena Park Yellowjackets

2022-23: 12-5-3/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach : Shannon Summers

Bi-District Matchup: v. Fulshear

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots Boys Soccer

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Boys Soccer

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Baytown Sterling Rangers Boys Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers Boys Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs Boys Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Terry Rangers Boys Soccer

Doug Brown (VYPE)

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

2022-23: 13-0-2/District 17-5A Champions (9-0-1)

Head Coach: William Freeman

Bi-District Matchup: v. Friendswood

Kingwood Park Panthers

2022-23: 8-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 16-5A

Head Coach: Christian Boehm

Bi-District Matchup: v. Longview

Lake Creek Lions

2022-23: 8-5-2/Finished 4th in District

Head Coach: George Hourahan

Bi-District Matchup: v. Waco

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

2022-23: 8-8-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A

Head Coach: George Fenske

Bi-District Matchup : v. Houston Wisdom

La Porte Bulldogs

2022-23: 9-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Adam Meadows

Bi-District Matchup: v. Baytown Sterling

Madison Marlins

2022-23 : 5-4-1/Finished 4th in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Jin-Hua Lu

Bi-District Matchup: v. Rosenberg Terry

Magnolia West Mustangs

2022-23: 10-1-5/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: Jonathan Kauffman

Bi-District Matchup: v. Waco University

Milby Buffs

2022-23: 11-7/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Jose Chavez-Madrid

Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Kempner

Santa Fe Indians

2022-23: 7-4-7/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Josh Kluka

Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby

Terry Rangers

2022-23: 11-3-2/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Michael Bevins

Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Madison

Wisdom Generals

2022-23 : 18-0/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach: Fidel Andrade