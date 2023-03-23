KICK OFF: 5A Boys Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.
Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.
Fortunately for Houston, there are numerous teams that show tremendous potential to reach that point.
Here are the clubs that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.
5A Boys Soccer
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
A&M Consolidated Tigers
2022-23: 9-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: Jarrod Southern
Bi-District Matchup: v. Belton
Angleton Wildcats
2022-23: 10-1-6/District 18-5A Champions (8-1-3)
Head Coach: Frank Echartea
Bi-District Matchup: v. Baytown Lee
Baytown Lee Ganders
2022-23: 6-4-4/Finished 4th in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Jay Langlois
Bi-District Matchup: v. Angleton
Baytown Sterling Rangers
2022-23: 8-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Bryan Hayman
Bi-District Matchup: v. La Porte
Crosby Cougars
2022-23: 9-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Nathan Helburg
Bi-District Matchup: v. Santa Fe
Dayton Broncos
2022-23: 7-7-2/Finished 4th in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Jed Garner
Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse
Fort Bend Kempner Cougars
2022-23: 11-1-3/District 20-5A Champions (10-1-3)
Head Coach: Ezequiel Garcia
Bi-District Matchup: v. Milby
Friendswood Mustangs
2022-23: 7-7-4/Finished 4th in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Stephen Peter
Bi-District Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial
Fulshear Chargers
2022-23: 10-4-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Art Trevino
Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park
Galena Park Yellowjackets
2022-23: 12-5-3/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Shannon Summers
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fulshear
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots
2022-23: 13-0-2/District 17-5A Champions (9-0-1)
Head Coach: William Freeman
Bi-District Matchup: v. Friendswood
Kingwood Park Panthers
2022-23: 8-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Christian Boehm
Bi-District Matchup: v. Longview
Lake Creek Lions
2022-23: 8-5-2/Finished 4th in District
Head Coach: George Hourahan
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waco
Lamar Consolidated Mustangs
2022-23: 8-8-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A
Head Coach: George Fenske
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Wisdom
La Porte Bulldogs
2022-23: 9-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Adam Meadows
Bi-District Matchup: v. Baytown Sterling
Madison Marlins
2022-23: 5-4-1/Finished 4th in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Jin-Hua Lu
Bi-District Matchup: v. Rosenberg Terry
Magnolia West Mustangs
2022-23: 10-1-5/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: Jonathan Kauffman
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waco University
Milby Buffs
2022-23: 11-7/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Jose Chavez-Madrid
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Kempner
Santa Fe Indians
2022-23: 7-4-7/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Josh Kluka
Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby
Terry Rangers
2022-23: 11-3-2/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Michael Bevins
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Madison
Wisdom Generals
2022-23: 18-0/District 19-5A Champions
Head Coach: Fidel Andrade
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar Consolidated