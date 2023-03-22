LACE UP: 5A Girls Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.

Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.

Fortunately for Houston, there are numerous teams that show tremendous potential to reach that point.

Here are the clubs (5A-Girls) that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.

5A Girls Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

A&M Consolidated Tigers

2022-23: 14-0-1/District 21-5A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach: Caleb Blakley

Bi-District Matchup : v. Ellison

Angleton Wildcats:

2022-23: 13-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Jennifer Briggs

Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby

Barbers Hill Eagles

2022-23: 12-2/District 17-5A Champions (10-1)

Head Coach: Bonnie Landry

Bi-District Matchup: v. Santa Fe

Crosby Cougars

2022-23: 9-3-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Trevor Burgess

Bi-District Matchup : v. Angleton

Fort Bend Kempner Cougars

2022-23 : 11-6/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Kelly Baird

Bi-District Matchup : v. Milby

Foster Falcons

2022-23: 15-2/District 20-5A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach : Sabrina Wilmot

Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23: 13-3-1/District 18-5A Champions (12-0)

Head Coach: Laura Peter

Bi-District Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23: 11-5/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Danny Engel

Bi-District Matchup : v. Waltrip

Galena Park Yellowjackets

2022-23 : 12-7/Finished 4th in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Alejandra Cruz

Bi-District Matchup : v. Foster

Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Girls Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Foster Falcons Girls Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Emma Yeager of Kingwood Park Panthers Girls Soccer

Photo by Maya Ortiz (KP TImes)

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs Girls Soccer

Doug Brown (VYPE)

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots Girls Soccer

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers Girls Soccer

Doug Brown (VYPE)

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

2022-23: 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Roman Huizar

Bi-District Matchup: v. Friendswood

Kingwood Park Panthers

2022-23: 13-0-1/ District 16-5A Champions (10-0)

Head Coach: Jess White

Bi-District Matchup : v. Mt. Pleasant

Lake Creek Lions

2022-23: 7-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: Brittney Burdick

Bi-District Matchup: v. Lake Belton

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

2022-23: 8-6-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A

Head Coach: JC Wright

Bi-District Matchup: v. Sharpstown

Magnolia Bulldogs

2022-23: 10-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach: April Cleveland

Bi-District Matchup : v. Waco

Milby Buffs

2022-23: 17-1/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach: Christina Collins

Bi-District Matchup : v. Fort Bend Kemper

Porter Spartans

2022-23 : 7-5-1/Finished 4th in District 16-5A

Head Coach : Margarita Saldana

Bi-District Matchup : v. Longview

Port Neches-Groves Indians

2022-23 : 12-1-1/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Aimee Bates

Bi-District Matchup : v. Manvel

Sharpstown Apollos

2022-23: 15-3/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A

Head Coach: James Gorley

Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar Consolidated

Waltrip Rams

2022-23: 15-2-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach: Adam Ramirez