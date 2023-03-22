LACE UP: 5A Girls Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.
Throughout the Winter season, several teams have shined on the pitch and now is the time for them to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.
Fortunately for Houston, there are numerous teams that show tremendous potential to reach that point.
Here are the clubs (5A-Girls) that will be representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.
5A Girls Soccer
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
A&M Consolidated Tigers
2022-23: 14-0-1/District 21-5A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: Caleb Blakley
Bi-District Matchup: v. Ellison
Angleton Wildcats:
2022-23: 13-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Jennifer Briggs
Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby
Barbers Hill Eagles
2022-23: 12-2/District 17-5A Champions (10-1)
Head Coach: Bonnie Landry
Bi-District Matchup: v. Santa Fe
Crosby Cougars
2022-23: 9-3-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Trevor Burgess
Bi-District Matchup: v. Angleton
Fort Bend Kempner Cougars
2022-23: 11-6/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Kelly Baird
Bi-District Matchup: v. Milby
Foster Falcons
2022-23: 15-2/District 20-5A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: Sabrina Wilmot
Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park
Friendswood Mustangs
2022-23: 13-3-1/District 18-5A Champions (12-0)
Head Coach: Laura Peter
Bi-District Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial
Fulshear Chargers
2022-23: 11-5/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Danny Engel
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waltrip
Galena Park Yellowjackets
2022-23: 12-7/Finished 4th in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Alejandra Cruz
Bi-District Matchup: v. Foster
Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Girls Soccer
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Foster Falcons Girls Soccer
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Emma Yeager of Kingwood Park Panthers Girls Soccer
Photo by Maya Ortiz (KP TImes)
Lamar Consolidated Mustangs Girls Soccer
Doug Brown (VYPE)
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots Girls Soccer
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Fulshear Chargers Girls Soccer
Doug Brown (VYPE)
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots
2022-23: 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Roman Huizar
Bi-District Matchup: v. Friendswood
Kingwood Park Panthers
2022-23: 13-0-1/ District 16-5A Champions (10-0)
Head Coach: Jess White
Bi-District Matchup: v. Mt. Pleasant
Lake Creek Lions
2022-23: 7-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: Brittney Burdick
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lake Belton
Lamar Consolidated Mustangs
2022-23: 8-6-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A
Head Coach: JC Wright
Bi-District Matchup: v. Sharpstown
Magnolia Bulldogs
2022-23: 10-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: April Cleveland
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waco
Milby Buffs
2022-23: 17-1/District 19-5A Champions
Head Coach: Christina Collins
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Kemper
Porter Spartans
2022-23: 7-5-1/Finished 4th in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Margarita Saldana
Bi-District Matchup: v. Longview
Port Neches-Groves Indians
2022-23: 12-1-1/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Aimee Bates
Bi-District Matchup: v. Manvel
Sharpstown Apollos
2022-23: 15-3/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: James Gorley
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar Consolidated
Waltrip Rams
2022-23: 15-2-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Adam Ramirez
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fulshear