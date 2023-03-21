No Hurdle Too High: TWCA’s Chappelle Going for Gold

WHAT CAN’T SARAH CHAPPELLE DO?

She can fly around a volleyball court and sprint around the oval with some of the best in the state of Texas.

The junior will defend her TAPPS 300m hurdle title this Spring with hopes of leading the Warriors to the team title.

“Volleyball and track really complement each other,” said Chappelle. “Volleyball has helped me bring that team aspect into track, teaching me the importance of encouraging your teammates. Track has given me the endurance for those long, five-set games on the court, while also giving me a quick and explosive edge.”

Chappelle has learned from one of the best. Her older brother, Caleb was also a multi-sport athlete for TWCA, playing football and baseball. He now plays receiver for Troy football.

Sarah feels that learning from her brother has played a significant role in her drive to compete.

“Caleb showed me what a real work ethic looked like,” she said. “Before I had even touched a barbell, he was going in for early morning lifts, staying late after practice, and getting one-on-one sessions with his coaches to perfect his craft. He really led the way for me, athletically and spiritually, showing me what godly leadership looked like.”

The TWCA junior is banking on another big year from Chappelle and Warriors track and field.

“I’m expecting to see us do really well as a team,” Chappelle said. “Really, we have talent in every event, and we aren’t lacking in depth. I’ve enjoyed the offseason, coming into my second year as a captain. I’m doing my best to lead all my fellow athletes closer to God and encourage them. I’ve battled my annual track season hamstring injury, but thankfully by the power of God, I’m fully healthy and ready for the season. I’m striving to get some gold medals when the postseason comes around.”