Astros’ Jose Altuve to undergo right thumb surgery following hit-by-pitch during World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will undergo surgery on his right thumb following his injury during the World Baseball Classic Saturday evening.

Altuve, who played for Venezuela during the tournament, left the game during the fifth inning after he was hit by a 95 mph sinker pitch on his hand.

“Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sustained a right thumb fracture after being hit by pitch during last night’s World Baseball Classic,” the team said in a statement. “As a result of the fracture, Altuve will undergo surgery on his right thumb in the upcoming days.”

The team added that they will provide an update following the surgery on Altuve’s prognosis.

Venezuela lost to the United States 9-7 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.