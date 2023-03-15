Source: Texans free agent corner Tremon Smith signing with Broncos on two-year, $5.5 million maximum value deal

Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (1) celebrates with Dare Ogunbowale (33) after intercepting a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran free agent cornerback-special teams ace Tremon Smith is signing a two-year, $5.5 million maximum value deal with the Denver Broncos, according to a league source.

Smith will receive a $1.4 million signing bonus, per a source.

He has base salaries of $1.1 million and $1.99 million, up to $510,000 total in per game active roster bonuses in 2024, and performance incentives up to $1 million in 2024, per a source.

The Texans negotiated with Smith and attempted to hold onto him, per sources, but, ultimately, he chose the playing time opportunity that the Broncos presented along with a strong contract.

Smith, who has recorded combined two interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a kickoff return for a touchdown in past two seasons in Houston, was one of the fastest players on the Texans’ roster with 4.33 speed in the 40-yard dash.

He intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice and recorded a career-high 10 tackles with one forced fumble against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Aaron Wilson is an NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com