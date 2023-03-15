New Chiefs defensive end, former Texans, Longhorns player Charles Omenihu on $20 million deal: ‘I’m ecstatic, I’m elated to join a franchise that people are almost calling a dynasty’

HOUSTON – Charles Omenihu got an important telephone call, the one he had been anxiously waiting for, and his emotions were nearly overwhelming upon receiving the good news. It was a significant moment for the Rowlett native.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive end was elated to learn from his agent, David Mulugheta, that they had agreed to a two-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with a maximum value of $20 million that includes $8.6 million fully guaranteed and a $7.25 million signing bonus. The deal has a base value of $16 million and includes incentives that can boost the total value

A breakthrough season for a 6-foot-5, 270-pound emerging pass rusher, a Rowlett native, former Texans fifth-round draft pick and Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Texas Longhorns, was rewarded

“I’m ecstatic, bro,” Omenihu told KPRC 2 in a telephone interview before boarding a flight to Kansas City from Austin where he’s been training at the Kollective. “First and foremost, I got to thank the Chiefs organization for making my dream come true for my production on the field. To join a franchise that has been dominating the league, people are almost calling it a dynasty. I hope to help continue the winning tradition. I’m extremely grateful and extremely excited.”

Omenihu, 25, joins the Chiefs’ defensive line headlined by Chris Jones after they released starting defensive end Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap headed to free agency. And he rejoins former Texans safety Justin Reid as teammates.

Traded to the 49ers in 2021 from the Texans for a sixth-round draft pick, Omenihu had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks last season along with 16 quarterback hits, 39 pressures and 54 total pressures. In three playoff games for the 49ers last season, he had two sacks and three quarterback hits with one forced fumble. He had 1 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble in three playoff games the previous season.

Jones talked to Omenihu after the Kansas City game about his style of play.

“It’s funny, he came up to me and gave me respect,” Jones said. “He told me he likes my game. He’s a beast. He’s dominant. It’s crazy to be able to be his teammate. All the other guys, Justin Reid, I competed against Patrick Mahomes in college, I respect their game and how the Chiefs play every year. I respect them and respect all their players. It’s going to be so fun to be on a winning organization and try to get a Super Bowl ring.”

Omenihu, who had seven sacks for the Texans before the trade, has 11 1/2 career sacks, 11 tackles for losses, 41 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

The Chiefs deal was negotiated by Mulugheta, an Austin-based agent who’s one of the top agents in the National Football League and negotiated Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s unprecedented five-year, $230 million contract, among other top-of-the-market deals for Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and several other players.

“Bro, words can’t describe how much this man means to me,” Omenihu said. “With how much he’s done for me, he’s the best agent in the game, no comparison. The man does the best work. No matter what, he wants the best for his guy. He’s genuine and I appreciate that.”

Omenihu can’t wait to play at Arrowhead Stadium as a new member of the Chiefs. He wants to soak up the atmosphere.

“Just from my experience playing there, I saw how crazy it was,” Omenihu said. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like on the good side of things and playing for them with their home-field advantage. It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m coming.”

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.