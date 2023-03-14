Source: Texans free agent Phillip Dorsett to sign with Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 13: Phillip Dorsett #4 of the Houston Texans catches the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a league source.

Dorsett, 30, is a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick from the University of Miami.

Dorsett has caught 151 career passes for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught 20 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown last season for the Texans in 15 games and four starts.

He caught six passes for 107 yards for the Texans in 2021.

Dorsett has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds.

Aaron Wilson is an NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com