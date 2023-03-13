Source: Texans signing Jimmie Ward to two-year, $13 million deal; Andrew Beck to a two-year, $6.75 million deal

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, left, is called for a penalty as he hits Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward to a two-year, $13 million contract, according to a league source.

Ward is a former 49ers first-round draft pick from Northern Illinois who has played cornerback and free safety.

Reuniting with DeMeco Ryans, Ward, 31, is a rangy 5-foot-11, 195-pound veteran starter.

He has recorded 451 career tackles, seven interceptions, including three interceptions last season, and five forced fumbles. He has defended 44 career passes. Ward wasn’t happy about playing nickel last season, preferring to line up at his natural free safety position.

He was activated from injured reserve in October and shifted to nickel as Tashaun Gipson delivered a strong season. He had a hamstring injury and a broken hand, playing in a dozen games and finished with 50 tackles and one forced fumble.

The Texans are signing former Denver Broncos fullback-tight end Andrew Beck to a two-year, $6.75 million deal with $4 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Beck, 26, played collegiately at Texas and was an All-Big 12 selection

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder has run the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds.

He has 14 career receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.

He caught five passes for 69 yards last season.

He started four of 13 games and played 68 percent of the special teams snaps.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com