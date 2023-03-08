Source: Texans re-signing center Scott Quessenberry

This is a 2022 photo of Scott Quessenberry of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Monday, April 11, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract to retain starting center Scott Quessenberry, according to a league source.

Quessenberry joined the Texans last year on a one-year deal, becoming the third brother to play for the Texans after David Quessenberry and Paul Quessenberry.

Quessenberry (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) started all but one game at center for the Texans last season as the replacement for veteran center Justin Britt when he was placed on the non-football illness list and he subsequently was released and is expected to retire.

Scott Quessenberry, 27, is a former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round draft pick who drew praise from the coaching staff for his work stepping in for Britt. He is represented by Octagon Football.

When David Quessenberry was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, his family became a fixture in Houston visiting him as he underwent a medical ordeal.

Playing football while their brother was on the non-football illness list was an inspiration.

“Exactly, he was living vicariously through us,” Scott Quessenberry said last season “And anything that we could do to help him we were trying to do. But ultimately he was his own person, and he overcame what he overcame. And it’s a heck of a story.

“The overarching theme of everything is treat every day as if it’s your last. I know it’s the craziest cliché, but he never knew if he was going to play football again. And secondly, no day is going to be worse than the days he’s gone through. So, every day you get up healthy is a blessing and get to come out here and play football.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com