RECRUIT SCOOP: The Woodlands’ Farrakhan Jr. Drops Top 5

The Woodlands High School 4-Star athlete Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. is VYPE’s No. 6 player in the VYPE Future 55 2025 rankings. He’s seen as one of the top prospects in the state of Texas and in the nation.

The highly-touted sophomore tallied 36 receptions for 600 yards and 10 TDs, while also being effective in the return game with two TDs. This led to many schools offering him as he has 12 P5 offers from big-time programs across the nation.

Today ,Farrakhan dropped his Top 5, which consists of Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, Georgia and TCU.

On Georgia...

The Bulldogs and two-time National Champs were the first P5 program to offer Quanell back in March of 2022, and the Bulldogs have consistently been in contact with Q.

“They just went back-to-back and are probably going for three,” he said.

Farrakhan also mentioned the developmental side of their program as a deciding factor saying, “they are coaching players for the next level. If you want to go first round, Georgia is the place.”

...

On Tennessee...

The Volunteers had a breakout season, which saw their up-tempo, air-raid attack attract many wide receivers during the recruiting process.

Farrakhan was offered by the Vols in the back half of his sophomore season and the relationship the staff has built with him already is impactful. “The coaches treat me like one of their own,” said Q.

He also mentioned that with such a heavy air-raid passing attack, he liked the plan the staff had for him.

"They are going to base their offense around of me,” he said.

...

On Florida State...

Florida State is a program on the rise in the ACC, after a great turnaround season, the Noles have made Farrakhan's Top 5 list.

“I love their traditions that they have there. It’s something that I’ve never seen,” he said. He also like the fact that the program felt like a “family atmosphere” when he visited.

The star sophomore also liked the way Florida State uses their playmakers in big-time moments, and said he sees himself being called upon in those same situations in the future.

...

On Penn State...

Penn State has arguably one of the best atmospheres in college football and they always are in contention in the Big 10.

“The white out games are crazy,” he said, “All the fans they have at each and every game.. it’s always packed. Who wouldn’t want to play in front of thousands of people.”

While liking the atmosphere of Penn State's games and their fans, he also mentioned how much he liked the relationship between the staff and players.

“The coaches treat you with respect and every time I talk with them, I feel like I’m being treated as someone who’s already on their team,” he said.

...

On TCU...

The Horned Frogs were the second Power 5 program to offer Farrakhan last Spring after the new staff got settled in Fort Worth. After an excellent first year under Sonny Dykes, the Frogs landed in Farrakhan's Top 5.

"They really impressed me this past Fall and I feel like they're building something special," he said.

The potential to play on either side of the ball also played a factor for him.

Q also mentioned he liked the fact that it's not too far from Houston.

"It’s right up the street and close to home!" he said.

...

While Farrakhan dropped his Top 5 schools, he said he will still be taking other visits. He just visited Texas and Texas A&M this past weekend and he plans on visiting LSU this upcoming weekend.

The sophomore stud will definitely be one to keep an eye on this offseason as he enters his junior season.