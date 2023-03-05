FLEXING: Lutheran South T&F earns gold on home turf

Lutheran South Academy Track & Field wasted no time announcing its presence in the new TAPPS season.

During the Lutheran South Invitational last weekend which featured 16 other schools, the Pioneers protected their house against some potent competition.

By placing high in the majority of the events, LSA flexed its skill to showcase what's to be expected in the ensuing season.

TRACK EVENTS

1ST PLACE: Boys 4x400 Relay (Matthew Gaitan, Jonah Weber, Case Noack, Marcus Gaitan)

1ST PLACE: Boys 1600 Meter--Marcus Gaitan

1ST PLACE: Boys 3200 Meter--Matthew Gaitan

1ST PLACE: Boys 110m Hurdles--Alec Salerno

2ND PLACE: Boys 4x200 Relay (Ben Hughes, John LeBlanc, Jonah Weber, Jaylin Lowery)

LSA's Matthew GaitanBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

FIELD EVENTS

1ST PLACE:

Boys Discus--Kris St. Clair

2ND PLACE: Girls Pole Vault--Alma Martin

Anticipate more of the same in the coming months.

2022-23 LSA Girls Track & Field

2022-23 LSA Boys Track & Field (2 of 2)