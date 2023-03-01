Titans GM Ran Carthon reflects on Texans coach, former 49ers colleague DeMeco Ryans: ‘Great man, great leader’

INDIANAPOLIS – When DeMeco Ryans joined the coaching ranks in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers, he wasn’t the only new employee.

Ryans was hired that year as a defensive assistant before emerging later as the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense. It was the same year that the 49ers hired future Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon as a director of pro personnel. The work colleagues and new hires became close friends

Now, Ryans, 38, is the Texans’ head coach and Carthon, 42, is running the Titans’ personnel department.

Both are highly regarded in NFL circles and are friendly competitors in the AFC South division.

“I think DeMeco is going to be great,” Carthon told KPRC 2. “One thing I know about DeMeco, he’s a great man and, above all, he is a great leader. I think when you have that about you mixed in with his knowledge of the game I think it’s a recipe for success. Great family friend, I see him like my little brother. I always root for him except for twice a year. If we need playoff help, I’ll root against him. DeMeco is going to be just fine.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com