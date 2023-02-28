Texans re-sign defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

This is a 2022 photo of Taylor Stallworth of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, May 26, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texans have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

Stallworth, 27, is a former New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent from South Carolina whom the Texans claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. He had three tackles before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Stallworth has also played for the Indianapolis Colts. He has recorded 52 career tackles, 4 ½ sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.

Stallworth is in his sixth NFL season.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com