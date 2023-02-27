Speeding up baseball: MLB spring training begins with new pitch clock rules, bigger bases

Sam Brock has the new rules in the MLB that already have players and fans calling foul.

Spring Training games kicked off this weekend, and it took approximately 3 seconds for controversy to erupt.

The game on Saturday between the Braves and Red Sox resulted in a game-ending violation when the umpire decided that the batter was not engaged with the pitcher with 8 seconds remaining on the pitch clock.

It’s one of a flurry of new rules, from larger bases, to a limited number of pickoff attempts (2 per plate appearance), to restrictions on how long the pitcher can take between pitches, and it will fundamentally change the way baseball is played.