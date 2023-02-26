Texans get ready to scout in the Indianapolis combine

This is the Houston Texans newsletter sent out each week by our KPRC 2 sports team. To sign up to receive it in your inbox, go to Click2Houston.com/newsletters.

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with the Texans newsletter as the team gets ready to scout in the combine in Indianapolis. It’s pretty clear what position they’ll go with at the #2 pick, so we’ll discuss the top four quarterbacks and what each could bring to the Texas as well as drawbacks.

THE QB CLASS

Bryce Young - Alabama - 6′0″ 194 lbs.

Young has probably the best tape of any quarterback in the class, but there are questions about his size. Young won the Heisman in 2021 and led Alabama to another strong season in 2022 despite battling some injuries (which allowed local product Jalen Milroe to get some game action). Young is generally considered the best in his class and will likely be the pick for the Texans if nothing crazy happens with the Bears pick at 1.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State - 6′3″ 218 lbs.

Stroud has been a superstar for Ohio State and brings the size you want in a pro quarterback but has also had the best college receivers around him his whole career. There’s also a potential relationship concern as Stroud is represented by the same agent and agency that represents Deshaun Watson.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Will Levis - Kentucky - 6′3″ 231 lbs.

Levis has great size and a great arm but put up less consistently strong tape than the two above quarterbacks. If you polled Texans fans, this QB is probably their least favorite option of the four. Levis will still likely be picked high, even if it’s not by the Texans.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Anthony Richardson - Florida - 6′4″ 231 lbs.

The biggest top-level quarterback in the class has some accuracy concerns but put up great rushing stats and has size that’s been compared to former MVP Cam Newton. Richardson probably has the widest range of outcomes and could end up being a superstar, but also likely has the lowest floor of any of the quarterback prospects. Interestingly enough, Vegas seems to like the odds of him getting picked high as his odds for #1 pick continue dropping.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

WHAT ELSE DO THE TEXANS NEED?

Basically everything except for Tackle. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard played well in 2022 and are really one of the few groups that are a stable position. Jalen Pitre has one safety spot locked down and you can make an argument that the Texans don’t need much improvement short term at cornerback if Derek Stingley, Jr. stays healthy. I guess, also kicker and punter are fine. Everywhere else could use massive improvement, starting with the defensive line, linebackers and wide receivers.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Texans head to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis starting Tuesday, Feb. 26 through March 6.