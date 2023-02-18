A conversation with the interpreter for the world champion Houston Astros

He’s not on the roster for the Houston Astros, but Jenloy Herrera is an important team player. He’s the team interpreter for the 2022 World Series champions.

Herrera’s family moved from the Dominican Republic when he was just eight years old. They settled in Chester, Pennsylvania. He says at the time he only knew how to count to ten in English. Now, he’s 33 years old and he’s the voice of many of the team’s elite players.

KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy caught up with Herrera at training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida to talk about his important role with the Houston Astros. Watch Randy’s story in the video player above or view the whole interview here:

