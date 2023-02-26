NFL combine: Tulsa standout, former Manvel runner Deneric Prince:‘They’re getting an every-down back’

Tulsa running back Deneric Prince (8) dives past the goal line for a touchdown in between Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Shawn Preston Jr. (12) during the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

HUMBLE – Bolting through drills that simulate how he dodges tacklers, Tulsa running back Deneric Prince displays power, balance and speed.

At 6-foot, 217 pounds, Prince is an emerging draft prospect as a runner with ideal size who has the power and acceleration that’s expected to intrigue coaches, general managers and scouts this week at the NFL scouting combine.

A Texas A&M transfer and former Manvel standout, Prince has been training diligently at Armed Sports Performance in Humble with former NFL running back Derrick Blaylock and his staff.

As a senior, Prince rushed for 734 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry and caught nine passes for 84 yards. Although not heavily utilized as a pass-catching back, Prince has shown he’s adept at catching the football out of the backfield.

“As a ball player, they’re getting an every-down back who can do short yardage, catch out of the backfield and break long runs,” Prince said. “I feel like I can do everything in the backfield. I’m a hard worker. I try to lead by the way I work. I’m not really that vocal. I just try to be myself.”

What and who Prince is an impressive combination of talent and perseverance.

After transferring from Texas A&M, Prince established himself at Tulsa as a mainstay in their offense as the school’s featured back.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Prince said. “I became a starter. I became a leader. I scored my first touchdown at Tulsa. I proved a lot.”

As a junior, Prince rushed for 524 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. He rushed for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

He rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South Florida last season. He gained 231 yards, including an 84-yard run, and scored once in a win over Temple last year.

“Man, he’s definitely an every-down back,” said Blaylock, who played in the NFL for the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington franchise. “He’s explosive, strong, smart, fast. He’s the total package, really. He’s got soft hands. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. It’s hard to find a guy that big and fast coming at you. How many people want to hit that? Not many. He’s a guy that runs angry.

“Those are guys you look for and can make a big impact on the field. He has a different motor. In every drill, he finishes 15, 20 yards down the field. I really like guys who finish. He finishes every drill. He checks all the boxes.”

Including a passion for the game.

“Gotta love football, and he does,” Blaylock said. “He’s here every day, and here to work. What more can I say? The guy loves it. You have to love it.”

Prince loves bulldozing defenders with his penchant for breaking tackles.

“I’m a guy who’s not afraid to lower the shoulder,” he said. “I can truck if I want to. I’m leaner now. I don’t do much juking. It’s one cut and go. When I get to the open space, I feel like nobody can catch me.”

Prince played in the East-West Shrine all-star game in Las Vegas and was coached by the Atlanta Falcons’ staff.

“It was a great experience,” Prince said of an all-star game run by Eric Galko. “I learned a lot being around NFL scouts and taking NFL coaching.”

A former all-district selection, Prince rushed for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 14-1 squad as a high school senior at Manvel. The son of Eric Prince, a lawyer, and Deena Prince, a nurse, Prince learned his strong work ethic from his parents.

“I come from a great family and have great support,” Prince said. “I feel like they raised me well. I have two brothers. I’m the middle child. We all played football.”

Prince, who majored in organizational studies, is leaning on veteran agent, Ari Nissim of Malka Sports who’s a former New York Jets executive, to guide him through the draft process.

“It’s been great,” Prince said. “Ari is a great guy. It’s been great having him around. He’s been keeping it real solid. He kept it real and helped me out in a lot of ways. I just want to thank everybody from Tulsa and everybody back home who has supported me through this journey. It’s a blessing.”

Prince is looking forward to the combine. He’ll run the 40-yard dash and participate in other testing.

“I’m real excited and ready to showcase the way I can run,” Prince said. “I want to showcase my catching abilities. I feel like I’m going to test very well. The work with Derrick has been great.

“Derrick is a great guy. He’s helped me get way more explosive. He’s helped my 40-yard dash and getting out and not losing any time. He’s helped me add more power, more speed and become more versatile.”

Being underutilized at Texas A&M supplied Prince with additional motivational fuel that he applied during his successful tenure at Tulsa.

“I just kind of always had that underdog role,” Prince said. “I feel like using that really helped me when I got to Tulsa to outwork everybody. There’s no handouts.”